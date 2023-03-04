Hyderabad, Mar 4 (PTI) A meeting of the Telangana Cabinet would be held on March 9, an official release said on Saturday.

The meeting, to be chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, would be held at 2 PM at Pragati Bhavan, Rao's camp office-cum-official residence, the release said.

