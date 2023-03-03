Mumbai, 03 March: Adenovirus cases in West Bengal are rising rapidly. Adenovirus is common in children, but anyone can be infected with it according to DeMuri. The virus spreads through respiratory droplets and physical contact.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that only two adenovirus deaths have been recorded in the state, and assured people that there was nothing to be scared of, as ample measures are being taken by her administration to keep them safe. She also said that infants who died of late were mostly underweight and had several comorbidities. Adenovirus Scare in West Bengal: No Reason to Panic, Adequate Measures Being Taken for Safety, Says CM Mamata Banerjee.

Dos and Don'ts To Follow

Try to keep your child away from children who are visibly sick. Wash hands often, especially before having a meal. Use alcohol based sanitizers. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Keep your surroundings clean such as sinks, counters, and do not let germs spread. Avoid taking your children to swimming pools. Avoid sharing utensils if you are already sick. Do not go outside if you are sick. Avoid taking antibiotics as it will only kill viruses. There is no proper medicine for adenovirus as of now.

Parents need to be vigilant about this virus. Watch for symptoms if it includes, common cold, fever, sore throat, acute bronchitis, pneumonia, pink eye, acute gastroenteritis among others. What Is Adenovirus? Seven Children Die of Respiratory Infection in West Bengal; Know Symptoms, Causes, Treatment and Preventive Measures of Flu-Like Illness.

It is only after coronavirus pandemic that several new viruses are emerging and becoming lethal. People have to be constantly careful about what they eat and how they maintain their lifestyles.

