Kolkata, Jun 25 (PTI) Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd on Wednesday said it has secured a Rs 535.6-crore contract from a company based in central Africa to supply and maintain over 1,600 freight wagons for bauxite transportation.

Under the agreement with CAMALCO SA, Cameroon, Texmaco will design, build, and provide end-to-end maintenance for more than 1,600 open-top freight wagons, it said in a statement.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The deal aligns with India's 'Make for World' vision, Texmaco's Vice-Chairman Indrajit Mookerjee said, while MD Sudipta Mukherjee called it a testament to the nation's manufacturing capabilities.

CAMALCO CEO Rana Pratap Singh said the partnership supports Cameroon's infrastructure development.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The contract boosts Texmaco's order book to Rs 7,820 crore, strengthening its position in African and global markets, company officials said.

The Kolkata-based company operates seven manufacturing plants across India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)