Hyderabad, May 19 (PTI) The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) on Monday directed officials concerned to submit detailed reports in connection with the devastating fire in a building here that left 17 people dead.

A blaze triggered by a suspected short circuit in a building at Gulzar Houz near the iconic Charminar here on May 18 killed 17 people, including eight children, belonging to an extended family of a jeweller.

According to an official release, the panel on its own took cognisance of the tragic fire accident, based on media reports, indicating possible negligence in building safety, electrical maintenance, and fire preparedness and directed the Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police, Director General Fire Disaster Response Emergency and Civil Defence and the Chief Engineer, Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL) to submit detailed reports by June 30.

The Commission is committed to ensuring accountability and safeguarding the right to life and safety of citizens, it said.

