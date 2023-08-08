Thane, Aug 8 (PTI) The University of Mumbai has slapped a Rs 1.10 lakh fine on a Thane-based management institute for violating the varsity regulations and admitting students to a new course without approval.

Two students of the old BMS course failed to complete the course and were granted ATKT. These students were asked by the institute to enrol for the new course and appear for the examinations after paying the necessary fees.

Also Read | Gaurav Gogoi on Manipur Issue: No-Confidence Motion Not for Numbers But for Justice for Manipur, Says Congress MP.

However, even after passing the exam, the students were not issued mark sheets by the institute.

On receiving the complaints from the students, the University of Mumbai in an order dated July 12 fined the institute Rs 1,10,000 which includes the penalty for admitting the students for the new course without the due approval of the university and also allowing them to write the exams.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Describes INDIA as 'Ghamandia', Says Opposition Brought No-Confidence Motion To Test Confidence of Their Own Allies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)