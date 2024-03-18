Hamirpur (HP), Mar 18 (PTI) Police arrested three men with 10.67 grams of heroin during a surprise check in this Himachal Pradesh district, officials said on Monday.

The arrested accused are Rajneesh Kumar from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, and Sunil Kumar and Vishal from Hamirpur.

A case has been registered under provisions of the NDPS Act, the police said.

