Kannur (Kerala), Dec 24 (PTI) Three Assamese, including two children, were injured in an explosion that occurred while they were sorting through junk in a scrapyard near Kadirur in this district on Sunday, police said.

Based on the preliminary examination by the bomb squad, police said they are suspected that the explosion occurred due to a country-made bomb.

Assam resident Shahid Ali and his sons Nuruddin and Mutalib were injured in the incident. Ali's injury is serious, they said.

Ali was admitted to Pariyaram Medical College and the children at Koothuparamba Hospital, police said.

