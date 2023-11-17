Gurugram, Nov 17 (PTI) Two men have been arrested and a minor has been apprehended for alleged illegal possession of weapons, police said on Friday.

All the accused are residents of Kasan village where their four family members were shot dead by a rival group on Diwali night in 2021, they added.

Two illegal pistols, 31 live cartridges and a magazine were recovered from their possession, the police said.

The police nabbed the trio near Sadar Bazar here on Thursday after receiving a tip-off on their movement, they added.

The father of the minor accused was among those murdered on the night of Diwali on November 4, 2021, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, the arrested accused revealed that after the murders of their family members, they started keeping weapons illegally for their security, the officer added.

The arrested accused have been identified as Lakhan and Manjil, the police said.

An FIR was registered against the trio at the City police station here on Thursday, they added.

