New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Three men were injured in a scuffle between two groups that broke out after two vehicles brushed past each other in the Wazirabad area of north Delhi, police said on Monday.

According to the police, gunshots were also fired between them but no one received any bullet injuries. Two men have been detained for firing bullets.

The incident took place on Sunday around 2.30 pm, they said.

"A PCR call was received regarding a firing in Sangam Vihar area in Wazirabad on Sunday afternoon. A team was immediately rushed to the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) M K Meena said.

According to preliminary investigation, a quarrel broke out when Shavez's scooter and Salman's tempo van allegedly brushed past each other, Meena said.

Shavez and Salman, both residents of the same locality in Sangam Vihar, were joined by their relatives and friends, leading to a scuffle that left three men with minor injuries, he said.

A few gunshots were also fired by some people involved in the brawl, however, no one was injured due to the firing, the DCP said.

The scuffle had subsided and the two groups had dispersed by the time the police team reached, he said.

The police said an FIR has been registered into the matter and further investigation is underway.

The DCP said the police have detained Mohsin for opening fire and recovered a pistol from him.

Another accused Arshad who cross-fired has also been detained, the officer said, adding that a manhunt has been initiated to nab the others.

