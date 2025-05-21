New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Three promoters of KPR Mill on Wednesday trimmed their holding by divesting 3.16 per cent stake in the apparel manufacturing company for Rs 1,231 crore through open market transactions.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, KPD Sigamani, K P Ramasamy, P Nataraj sold a total of 1.08 crore shares or 3.16 per cent stake in Coimbatore-based KPR Mill.

The shares in the range of Rs 1,140.10-1,140.33 apiece were offloaded, taking the aggregate transaction value to Rs 1,231.39 crore.

After the latest transaction, the combined promoter and promoter group entities' holding in KPR Mill declined to 67.52 per cent from 70.68 per cent.

Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company picked up 17.54 lakh shares or 0.51 per cent stake in KPR Mill. The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 1,140.10, taking the deal value to Rs 200.02 crore.

Details of other buyers of KPR Mill's shares could not be ascertained on the BSE.

On Wednesday, shares of KPR Mill dipped 2.83 per cent to close at Rs 1,195.35 apiece on the BSE.

