Chandigarh, Feb 3 (PTI) The government has allocated Rs 5,421 crore to Punjab and Rs 3,416 crore to Haryana in the Union Budget to strengthen its rail infrastructure, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnav said on Monday.

This year's allocation was 24 times more than what Punjab received from 2009-2014 (Rs 225 crore), the Railway Minister said in a video conference.

Also Read | How To Protect Your Phone From Hackers? Learn Best Ways To Prevent Mobile Malware Attacks Leading to Financial Losses and Data Leaks.

Haryana received Rs 315 crore for its railway projects between 2009 and 2014 and this year's allocations is 11 times that number, the minister said.

Vaishnav said 30 Amrit stations are being developed in Punjab at a cost of Rs 1,122 crores, and that 34 Amrit stations are being developed in Haryana at a cost of Rs 1,149 crore.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana February 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 8th Instalment of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra?.

In Punjab, Amrit stations are being developed in Abohar, Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib, Beas, Bathinda, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar Cantt, Mansa and Malerkotla, among others.

In Haryana, Ambala Cantt, Ambala City, Bahadurgarh, Ballabhgarh, Bhiwani Junction, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Faridabad New Town, Gohana, Hansi, Hisar, Hodal, Jind Junction, Kalanwali, Kalka, Karnal, Kosli, Kurukshetra Junction, Loharu, Mahendragarh, will have an Amrit station, he said.

The minister said that with a focus on safety, the budget has allocated Rs 1,16,000 crore for expenditure this year.

Work will be undertaken in mission mode on upgrading old tracks and KAVACH safety system.

For Haryana, the Union minister said the allocation will boost the rail infrastructure in the state.

Since 2014, 382 km of new tracks have been set up in Punjab which is more than the entire rail network of Philippines while 823 km of railway tracks have been laid in Haryana, which is almost equal to the entire rail network of the United Arab Emirates.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the railway minister for the allocations. He said this budget will strengthen the rail infrastructure in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)