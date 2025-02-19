New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Torrent Green Energy has incorporated Torrent Urja 30 Pvt Ltd (TU30), a wholly-owned subsidiary, on February 19, 2025.

TU30 is into electricity generation from renewable energy. It is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies in Ahmedabad on February 12, 2025, a regulatory filing by Torrent Power said.

TU30 has an authorized share capital of Rs 5 lakh. Its paid-up share capital is Rs 5 lakh. It is yet to commence business operations.

Torrent Green Energy Pvt Ltd (TGEPL) is a subsidiary of Torrent Power.

