New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday said it has launched Innova Crysta Limited Edition, priced between Rs 17.18 lakh and Rs 20.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The petrol trims are priced between Rs 17.18 lakh and Rs 18.59 lakh while the diesel variants are tagged between Rs 18.99 lakh and Rs 20.35 lakh.

The limited edition comes with various features like multi terrain monitor, head up display, tyre pressure monitoring system, wireless charger, door edge lighting and air ionizer.

"Innova has undisputedly been the leader in the MPV segment since its launch, making it one of our flagship products...It has been our continuous endeavor to constantly upgrade our products in line with the evolving trends, mobility needs and customer preferences," TKM Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing V Wiseline Sigamani said in a statement.

The company has sold over 9 lakh Innova units in the country till date.

