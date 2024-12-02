Berhampur, Dec 2 (PTI) TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has successfully commissioned a dedicated 33 KV power supply line to Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Berhampur, an official statement said.

IISER's new 200-acre campus is located at Laudigram in Odisha's Ganjam district. It has 800 students and 250 research scholars.

The newly commissioned 33 KV power line will ensure uninterrupted, reliable power supply to IISER's academic and research facilities. The underground cabling system is especially advantageous, offering climate resilience, reduced maintenance, and enhanced safety—essential for a coastal institution like IISER Berhampur, the statement said.

"IISER Berhampur plays a vital role in advancing India's academic and research excellence. At TPSODL, we are proud to empower such institutions with dependable power infrastructure that ensures uninterrupted operations. Our commitment to sustainable energy solutions aligns with India's vision for a resilient and future-ready power sector," said Amit Kumar Garg, CEO, TPSODL.

