Mumbai, December 2: The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has invited applications from government jobs seekers and Sarkari Naukri aspirants for the post of Inspector (Hindi Translator). The ITBP is looking to fill a total of 15 vacancies through the recruitment drive. Both male and female can apply for the Group B Non-Gazetted Non-Ministerial Post of Inspector (Hindi Translator) in the ITBP.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through ITBP official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. As per the official notification, the age limit to apply for ITBP Inspector Recruitment 2024 is 18 to 30 years. The online application will begin on December 10 and end on January 8, 2025. The notification also stated that candidates will be recruited in the permanent commission of ITBP with a salary under the Pay Scale of the 7th pay commission. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: FCI Invites Applications for General Duty Medical Officer Posts, Know Recruitment Process, Salary and Other Details.

To apply for Inspector (Hindi Translator) posts, candidates must have a master’s degree in English or Hindi from a UGC-recognized university or a Certificate/Diploma in Translation (Hindi to English or vice versa). The application fee for male candidates belonging to UR, OBC and EWS is INR 200 while female candidates and those belonging to SC/ST and Ex-Servicemen have been exempted from paying application fee. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 2,702 Posts of Junior Assistant of UPSSSC Recruitment 2024 at upsssc.gov.in, Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

Of the 13 vacancies for Inspector posts, 13 are for male and 2 are for female job seekers. For more details, candidates can check the official website of Indo Tibetan Border Police.

