Chennai, Nov 13 (PTI) The Madras High Court has directed the Ariyalur unit of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to ensure that Dalmia Cements in the district transported the mined products without causing any disturbance to the nearby villagers.

Also Read | COVID-19 Treatment: Scientists Exploring Medicinal Mushrooms, Chinese Herbs to Treat Coronavirus.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu gave a direction to this effect while passing final orders on a PIL petition from the villager Palraj, recently.

Also Read | Delhi Poor Air Quality: SC Suggests Centre for Two Days Lockdown in Delhi to Tackle Pollution.

The grievance of the petitioner was that the villagers were exposed to air and noise pollution throughout day and night as a result of the mining activities conducted at a nearby place and the transportation of the mineral by the licensee by tipper lorries.

The petitioner said that he had no grievance against the operation of the mining activity in accordance with law. The villagers were particularly disturbed at the manner in which the mineral was transported since the roads crossed through the village and the activity continued on a 24-hour basis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)