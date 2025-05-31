Thane, May 23 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane has awarded Rs 58.26 lakh to a former accountant, whose leg had to be amputated after an accident four years ago.

The tribunal, presided over by Member S N Shah, gave the order on May 23, a copy of which was made available on Saturday.

Arvind Bhikhala Parmar suffered injuries after a bus crashed into his two-wheeler in neighbouring Mumbai on February 24, 2021. His left leg was subsequently amputated due to the accident.

Advocate A R Yadav, who represented Parmar, told the tribunal that his client used to earn Rs 25,000 before the accident, which rendered him 80 per cent disabled. The matter reached the MACT here as the bus insurance had been bought through a Thane branch of a national insurer.

“Considering the nature of the injury and condition of the petitioner, his occupational disability is considered as 100 per cent,” the tribunal said, awarding a compensation of Rs 58.26 lakh to Parmar.

