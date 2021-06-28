New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Triveni Turbine Ltd on Monday reported a 69 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 23.28 crore for the March quarter, mainly on account of higher income.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 13.78 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020, it said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter under review, its total income jumped to Rs 182.77 crore from Rs 157.28 crore in the same period last year.

Total expenses were at Rs 159.15 crore, as against Rs 141.77 crore in the January-March period a year ago.

Triveni Turbines designs and manufactures steam turbines at its manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru. The company has a presence in over 70 countries.

Shares of the company ended 1.54 per cent down at Rs 118.60 apiece on BSE.

