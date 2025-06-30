Mirzapur, Jun 30 (PTI) A 39-year-old truck driver was found dead near a roadside eatery in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district on Monday with police suspecting that he died of a heart attack.

According to police, Nasrat, from Pratapgarh district was found lying near New Shikhar Dhaba in Baghoda of Rajgarh area, close to his parked truck.

Upon receiving information, police along with a forensic field unit went to the spot and took him to the Community Health Centre in Rajgarh, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Initial medical assessment suggest that he died of a heart attack, police said.

A press note issued by the police said that Nasrat was accompanied by his truck helper at the time.

His family members have been informed, police said.

While the family initially objected to a post-mortem, upon explaining that it was necessary for completing legal procedures, they consented. The body was sent to the district hospital for post-mortem, they added.

