Nagpur, December 20: Four persons have been nabbed for allegedly killing a 29-year-old truck driver near Kalmna market area in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. Two others were seriously injured in the incident on Tuesday morning, an official said, adding that the clash was a fallout of an altercation between two groups of truck drivers and cleaners. Nagpur Shocker: Family Burns 12-Year-Old ‘Domestic Help’ With Hot Pan and Cigarettes, Locks Her in Darkness for Four Days, Injuries Found on Victim’s Private Parts

Shivraj alias Amit Azgar Shrichand Kumar and two others were attacked with iron rods, resulting in the death of Kumar, an official said. Nagpur Shocker: 19-Year-Old Girl Drinks Phenyl After Harassed and Assaulted by Ex-Boyfriend, Case Registered

An FIR was registered for murder and four suspects were nabbed, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)