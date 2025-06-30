Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) Jun 30 (PTI) Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary on Monday announced that a dedicated application will be developed for professional Srivari Sevaks (volunteers in the service of Lord Venkateswara).

Chowdary said that under the instructions of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, a framework is being prepared to engage global professionals in ten key departments through Srivari Seva.

"To ensure effective implementation, local administrative approvals will be obtained. The new app will help organise and deploy professionals seamlessly under the Srivari Seva initiative," said Chowdary in an official release from the temple body.

He said that technical experts will be helping in various wings, including engineering, health, and information technology, based on each department's specific technical and operational needs.

He further said that the programme will be launched on a pilot basis initially, and a procedural system will be framed to ensure sustainability and proper institutional functioning.

