New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The country's turmeric exports have risen by 42 per cent in volume terms during the first half (April-September) of the 2020-21 fiscal, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Friday.

To boost exports, the Spices Board conducted a virtual buyer-seller meet for chilli and turmeric with focus on Andhra Pradesh.

India is the world's largest exporter of these two spices.

During 2019-20, India exported 4,84,000 tonnes of chilli and its products valued at Rs 6,211.70 crore.

"Turmeric held a share of 11 per cent in volume and 6 per cent in value of the export basket, with an export of 1,36,000 tonnes valued at Rs 1,216.40 crore," it said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)