Sonbhadra (UP), Apr 13 (PTI) Two boys drowned in a pond in here, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said Shubham Baiga (7) and Shambhu Baiga (10), both residents of Bandardeva village, had left their homes on Saturday evening but did not return by late night.

Family members began searching for them but were unable to trace their whereabouts.

On Sunday morning, the search resumed and the bodies of Shubham and Shambhu were found in the village pond, he said.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot, took possession of the bodies, and sent them for post-mortem examination.

According to preliminary findings, the boys had gone to bathe in the pond and drowned, SP Meena said.

