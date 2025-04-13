New Delhi, April 13: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, offers several simple methods to check your EPF balance. Whether you use a smartphone, computer, or basic mobile phone, you can access your PF account easily, helping you plan your finances and verify employer contributions. If you want to know how to check EPF balance, below we have listed 5 simple ways to do so.

EPFO is a statutory body under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, responsible for administering theEmployees' Provident Fund (EPF) and related schemes.

Check Via EPFO Website

The EPFO website provides detailed insights into your EPF account.

Steps:

Visit www.epfindia.gov.in

Click ‘Services’ > ‘For Employees’

Under ‘Services,’ select ‘Member Passbook’

You’ll be redirected to passbook.epfindia.gov.in

Enter your UAN, password, and captcha

View or download your EPF passbook

Ensure your UAN is active and linked with Aadhaar, PAN, and your bank account.

Use the UMANG App

UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) offers quick mobile access to EPFO services.

Steps:

Download the UMANG app from Play Store or App Store

Register using your mobile number and OTP

Select EPFO > Employee Centric Services > View Passbook

Enter your UAN to check your balance

You can also apply for claims and update KYC through UMANG.

Check via SMS

If your UAN is activated and KYC is complete, you can receive your balance via SMS.

Steps:

Type: EPFOHO UAN [language code] (e.g., EPFOHO UAN ENG)

Send it to 7738299899

Receive an SMS with your latest balance and contribution

Give a Missed Call

Without internet, this is the fastest method.

Steps:

Dial 9966044425 from your UAN-registered mobile number

The call disconnects automatically

You’ll get an SMS with your PF details

Login to Member e-Sewa Portal

The portal acts as your digital PF dashboard.

Steps:

Go to: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Log in with your UAN and password

Click on ‘View’ > ‘Passbook’ to check or download your contributions

Regularly checking your PF balance ensures financial clarity and security for your future.

