Latest News | Two Boys Injured After Coming in Contact with High Tension Wire in City

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. ? Two minor boys suffered burn injuries after coming in contact with a high-tension wire during a fire incident in a house in Delhi's Nangloi area, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said on Thursday.

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2025 09:20 AM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Two Boys Injured After Coming in Contact with High Tension Wire in City

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI)? Two minor boys suffered burn injuries after coming in contact with a high-tension wire during a fire incident in a house in Delhi's Nangloi area, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said on Thursday.

The incident was reported at 6:36 pm from Sainik Colony in Nangloi on Wednesday evening.

Also Read | What Is Pothole QuickFix App? Everything You Need To Know About BMC's Latest Move To Eliminate Mumbai's Pothole Woes.

According to the DFS, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blaze. The fire was brought under control and the tenders returned by 9:25 pm.

DFS chief Atul Garg said two children, identified as Suryansh (10) and Ritik (9), were injured after coming in contact by a high-tension wire.

Also Read | UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 Declared at upsc.gov.in, u="PopupCenter(this.href,'Latest News | Two Boys Injured After Coming in Contact with High Tension Wire in City via latestly',560,360,'issocial','https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/latest-news-two-boys-injured-after-coming-in-contact-with-high-tension-wire-in-city-6921863.html');return false" href="https://facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/latest-news-two-boys-injured-after-coming-in-contact-with-high-tension-wire-in-city-6921863.html" title="Share on Facebook">

Latest News | Two Boys Injured After Coming in Contact with High Tension Wire in City

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. ? Two minor boys suffered burn injuries after coming in contact with a high-tension wire during a fire incident in a house in Delhi's Nangloi area, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said on Thursday.

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2025 09:20 AM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Two Boys Injured After Coming in Contact with High Tension Wire in City

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI)? Two minor boys suffered burn injuries after coming in contact with a high-tension wire during a fire incident in a house in Delhi's Nangloi area, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said on Thursday.

The incident was reported at 6:36 pm from Sainik Colony in Nangloi on Wednesday evening.

Also Read | What Is Pothole QuickFix App? Everything You Need To Know About BMC's Latest Move To Eliminate Mumbai's Pothole Woes.

According to the DFS, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blaze. The fire was brought under control and the tenders returned by 9:25 pm.

DFS chief Atul Garg said two children, identified as Suryansh (10) and Ritik (9), were injured after coming in contact by a high-tension wire.

Also Read | UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 Declared at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in; Know Steps to Check Scorecard.

Both were shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by locals. While Suryansh suffered 35 per cent burns, Ritik sustained 19 per cent burns. Their condition is stated to be stable, officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
ssa
500+K+ searches
poco f7
200+K+ searches
pm kisan 20th installment date
1000+K+ searches
12 june holiday
100+K+ searches
community
100+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results