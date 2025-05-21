New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Three people, including two children, died and 10 others were seriously injured after a tempo carrying labourers overturned near Delhi's Dwarka Sector 23 flyover on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

The accident occurred after the rear tyre of the vehicle carrying 22 workers burst while it was en route to Manesar from Nizamuddin, he said.

Also Read | Who Was Vaishnavi Hagawane? Rajendra Hagawane's Daughter-in-Law Allegedly Dies by Suicide, Pune NCP Leader Accused of Demanding Gold, Fortuner Car in Dowry.

Among the dead are 26-year-old Ranjeet and her daughter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said a PCR call was received at 3.54 pm regarding a fatal accident on the road between Dwarka Sector 9 and Dwarka Sector 20/21.

Also Read | Fine for Cancelling Ride, Cap on Fare Hike During Peak Hours, Carpooling Guidelines: Key Highlights of Maharashtra Aggregator Policy for Ola, Uber-Like Cab Services.

Another call was received at 3:58 pm about an accident on Dwarka Expressway towards Gurgaon near the Sector 23 flyover, the DCP added.

Police and emergency services reached the spot and found the vehicle overturned. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the vehicle had suffered a rear tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control.

The driver, identified as Shabeer, was ferrying labourers from the Nizamuddin area to a work site in Manesar.

All the injured were rushed to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Sector 9, Dwarka. However, Ranjeet and the two children were declared brought dead at the hospital.

"Ten people sustained serious injuries and are currently under treatment. The remaining passengers have been medically examined and are out of danger," the officer added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to ascertain all facts, including overloading and possible negligence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)