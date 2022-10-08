Kendrapara, Oct 9 (PTI) Police arrested two criminals while they were worshipping swords, knives and other sharp weapons to loot trucks on the National Highway no-5(A) in Odisha's Kendrapara district, an officer said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police on Friday night raided a house at Hazari village where 11 criminals were worshipping weapons.

While nine criminals managed to escape under the cover of darkness, the police could nab only two.

"Both the criminals had a history of crimes", said Jyoti Ranjan Samantaray, the Inspector of Marsaghai police station.

The two criminals were arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the officer added.

