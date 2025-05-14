New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Punjab Police arrested two Delhi based businessmen for allegedly supplying the chemical used in the spurious liquor that killed 23 people in Majitha, police sources said on Wednesday.

The accused are suspected to have supplied methanol in bulk through online channels, which was later used to brew the toxic hooch, they said.

An investigation had earlier confirmed methanol as the primary component in the illicit liquor that led to the deaths, mostly among daily-wage workers across several villages in the Majitha region of Amritsar district.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav in a post on X said, "Acting swiftly on forward and backward linkages, Amritsar Rural police arrests two persons from Model Town area in Delhi in connection with the spurious liquor case in Majitha, Amritsar."

"One of the main accused, Sahib Singh was in contact with Rishabh Jain, as revealed through his chat history. It is suspected that Sahib Singh received a consignment from Jain, which was used to manufacture spurious liquor in Punjab region," he said.

An FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Excise Act, and investigations are underway to uncover other linkages in this illegal network, the officer added.

