Thane, Dec 29 (PTI) Two Thane residents who completed their fighter pilot training from the Indian Air Force Academy in Dundigal near Hyderabad in Telangana were felicitated by the mayor and civic officials here on Wednesday.

Mayor Naresh Mhaske congratulated Roshni Iyer and PS Gautam for the feat.

