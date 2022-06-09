Hyderabad, Jun 9 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls, both sisters here on the pretext of love and marriage, police said.

The accused — a plumber (23), and auto-rickshaw driver (21), both having criminal record and facing several cases, introduced themselves to the victims around two years ago, and after developing intimacy with them sexually assaulted them, they said.

The auto-driver introduced himself to the girl through a social media platform and developed intimacy with her in the guise of love and marriage, police said.

Meanwhile, the plumber acquainted himself to another girl, developed intimacy with her in the name of love, police said.

Based on complaints lodged by the girls on Wednesday, separate cases were registered at Chilkalguda Police Station under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the duo were nabbed, a police official said.

