Kolkata, May 16 (PTI) Two persons were grievously injured in a shoot out at a biryani outlet at Barrackpore in West Bengal on Monday, a police official said.

Also Read | Ambuja Cements, ACC Shares Rise As Adani Group Announces To Buy Holcim Ltd's Entire Stake in Leading Indian Cement Companies.

Also Read | Monsoon 2022 Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Advances Over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Says IMD.

Three bike-borne miscreants randomly fired at the shop and injured a customer and a worker of the well known outlet at Barrackpore wireless gate in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district on Monday afternoon, the official of Barrackpore police commissionerate said.

The two have been rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

An investigation has been launched into the incident and a huge police team have been deployed around the shop.

“We are checking CCTV footages. The miscreants were wearing helmets. We have started an investigation in the matter,” the police official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)