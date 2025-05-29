Noida, May 29 (PTI) Two men allegedly involved in theft and other criminal activities were arrested following an encounter near Sector 81 here, police said on Thursday.

A country-made pistol and cartridges were seized from the accused and a motorcycle was impounded from their possession, they said.

The accused have been identified as 39-year-old Mukesh, from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, and 24-year-old Peetam, a resident of Palwal in Haryana, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Awasthy said.

During a routine check, a team from Phase 2 Police Station spotted two suspicious men on a motorcycle. When signalled to stop, the two attempted to flee, he said.

Mukesh allegedly fired at the police team and in retaliatory firing he was sustained a gunshot wound in the leg, Awasthy said.

Peetam tried to escape on foot but was caught after a chase, he added.

Both have criminal records in Mathura, Noida, Palwal, Ballabgarh, and other districts, police said.

Cases against Mukesh include charges under sections 147 (punishment for rioting) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with the Arms Act and the Gangsters Act in Mathura and Noida.

Peetam faces charges under the Arms Act, sections 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) , 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC, and Section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Palwal, Ballabgarh, Vrindavan, and Noida, police added.

