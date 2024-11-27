Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) A truck plunged into the Hindon river in Budhana area here on Wednesday leaving two people dead and two others seriously injured, police said.

Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh said the driver of the truck coming from Ludhiana in Punjab lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the river.

"The truck driver, identified as Chote Lal, and a trader, Neel, were killed in the accident. Two other individuals, Javed and Ajay, the truck owners, sustained serious injuries," he added.

The two injured individuals were rescued and rushed to hospital.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem.PTI COR CDN

