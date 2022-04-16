Coimbatore, Apr 16 (PTI) Two teenagers were killed on the spot and three others seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling allegedly hit a roadside tree near Mettupalayam here on Saturday, police said.

According to the police, the boys had gone for a joy ride in the car to Kotagiri in nearby Nilgiris district around 5 am and the accident occurred at 7.30 am while they were returning.

Mohammed Irfan (18), who was driving the car reportedly without a licence, lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a tree in Mettupalayam, around 40 kilometres from here, resulting in the death of two boys.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Thoufiq and A Mohammed Arif, both aged 16 and Class XI students.

The injured Irfan, a college student; K Kalith (15), a Class X student and S Harshath (16), a Class XI student are undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital here, police said.

Police have registered a case against Irfan under Indian Penal Code Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304(A) (causing death by negligence) and further investigations are on.

