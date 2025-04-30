New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two members of an inter-state firearms syndicate and allegedly recovered six firearms from their possession, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused were allegedly supplying illegal weapons to criminals in Delhi-NCR and Haryana, he said.

The arrested men have been identified as Asararul Haque (30) and Ram Pravesh Singh (33), both residents of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, said the police officer.

Acting on a tip-off, a team laid a trap near Sarai Kale Khan on Tuesday and apprehended the duo.

According to police, the accused had procured the weapons from a supplier based in Madhya Pradesh and were en route to deliver them to a local arms trafficker in Delhi.

