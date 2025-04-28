Kolkata, Apr 28 (PTI) UCO Bank on Monday reported a nearly 24 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 665.72 crore for the quarter ended March.

The state-owned lender's bottomline stood at Rs 537.86 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Consolidated total income for the period under review was around Rs 8,136 crore, up from Rs 6,984 crore a year ago, it said.

For the full year ended March 31, 2025, UCO Bank's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,468 crore compared to Rs 1,671 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

The bank's asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio declining to 2.69 per cent as of March 31 from 3.46 per cent a year ago, while the net NPA ratio fell to 0.50 per cent from 0.89 per cent. The provision coverage ratio stood at 96.69 per cent.

The lender's total business rose 14.12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,13,527 crore as of March, driven by a 17.72 per cent growth in gross advances to Rs 2,19,985 crore and an 11.56-per cent increase in total deposits to Rs 2,93,542 crore.

The retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) portfolio grew 25.74 per cent on-year to Rs 1,22,613 crore, led by a 35.09-per cent surge in retail advances, a 20.02-per cent rise in agriculture advances, and an 18.55-per cent growth in MSME lending.

As of March 31, UCO Bank had 3,302 domestic branches, two overseas branches (Hong Kong and Singapore), and one representative office in Iran.

Government holding during the latest quarter was diluted to 90.95 per cent from 95.39 per cent due to capital infusion.

