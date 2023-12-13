Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 13 (PTI) The Congress-led opposition UDF on Wednesday won 17 out of the 33 seats in the local body by-elections held in several districts of Kerala a day ago.

According to the state Election Commission's website, of the 33, UDF won 17 seats, LDF won 10, BJP-led NDA 4 and others two in the by-polls held on December 12.

Also Read | UPSC CMS Exam Result 2023: Combined Medical Services Examination Marks of Recommended Candidates Released at upsc.gov.in, Know How To Check.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan welcomed the development saying that the by-polls showed a UDF wave.

Satheesan, in a statement, said the UDF increased its seats from 11 to 17 in the by-polls and in the process captured 5 from the ruling LDF in the state.

Also Read | RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2023 Results Likely To Be Declared Soon at opportunities.rbi.org.in, Know How To Check.

He said that since the present LDF government came to power, the UDF has dominated all the local body by-elections.

Satheesan further said that the UDF has had better results in the by-elections since the 2020 local body polls and thanked all the voters for their support.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)