New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The UIDAI has started deactivating Aadhaar of deceased persons to prevent misuse of their identity proof, and disabled over 1.17 crore such unique 12-digit numbers till date, an official statement said on Wednesday.

As part of initiatives, the Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) has started a new service - Reporting of Death of a Family Member - on the myAadhaar Portal for deaths registered in 24 states and Union Territories (UTs), to allow individuals to report the death of their family members.

"In order to maintain the continued accuracy of the Aadhaar database, UIDAI has proactively taken the following measures to obtain death records from various sources and deactivate Aadhaar numbers after due validation," the statement said.

UIDAI said it requested the Registrar General of India (RGI) to share death records linked with Aadhaar number and has received approximately 1.55 crore death records from 24 states and UTs, using the Civil Registration System (CRS).

"After due validation, around 1.17 crore Aadhaar numbers have been deactivated. A similar exercise is continuing with non-CRS States/UTs. About 6.7 lakh death records have been received so far, and deactivation is in progress," the statement said.

On the "Reporting of Death of a Family Member", any family member of the deceased, after authenticating themselves, is required to provide the Aadhaar number and the death registration number, along with other demographic details of the deceased person on the portal.

After the due validation process of the information submitted by the family member, further action is taken for the deactivation, or otherwise, of the Aadhaar number of the deceased person.

UIDAI is currently running the process of integration of the portal with the remaining states and UTs.

"UIDAI is also taking support of state governments in identifying the deceased Aadhaar number holders. As a pilot, demographic details of Aadhaar number holders aged more than 100 years are being shared with state governments to verify whether the Aadhaar number holder is alive. Upon receipt of such verification report, necessary validation will be carried out before deactivating such Aadhaar number," the statement said.

