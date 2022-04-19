New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Underdog Athletics on Tuesday said it has been appointed as the exclusive distributor and licensee for the US-based athletic performance apparel and footwear brand Under Armour in India.

As part of Under Armour's expansion in India, it plans to open 10 stores per year in the country along with expanding its reach through exclusive India webstore and key e-commerce platforms.

"At present there are 28 'Brand House' stores of Under Armour in India operated through franchise partners in 18 cities. The plan is to open ten stores per year going ahead," Underdog Athletics' Managing Director Tushar Goculdas told PTI.

Positioned at the premium end of athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories category, Under Armour has had a good start in India despite disruptions from COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

Goculdas, who launched Under Armour in India in 2019 and headed the brand's India operations, also founded Underdog Athletics, which has now become the brand's exclusive distributor and licensee in India.

Along with expansion in more cities, there is scope of adding more outlets in some metros like Hyderabad, while an exclusive webstore of the brand will also be launched, he said.

"As we drive international growth, we are excited to partner with Underdog Athletics to expand the Under Armour brand in India," Under Armour's Vice-President for South Asia-Pacific Dennis Pettis said.

Under Armour is looking forward to Underdog Athletics helping elevate the brand experience and market penetration in India, he added.

