New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Unichem Laboratories on Friday said its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 71 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The drug firm had reported a net loss of Rs 41 lakh in the January-March quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 370 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 274 crore in the year-ago period, Unichem Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

For the full financial year 2021-22, the company reported a net profit of Rs 33 crore as against Rs 34 crore in FY21.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,270 crore for FY22 as against Rs 1,235 crore in the preceding fiscal.

The company said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 4 (200 per cent) per equity share of Rs 2 each, for FY22.

