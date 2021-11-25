New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Union Bank of India on Thursday said it has extended the tenure of its chief risk officer B S Venkatesha by three months from mid December.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the board of directors, it said.

"The board of directors, at its meeting held on November 25, 2021, approved the extension of tenure of B S Venkatesha, General Manager and Chief Risk Officer of the bank for a further period of three months with effect from December 18, 2021," Union Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

Stock of the bank closed at Rs 45.80 apiece on BSE, down 1.29 per cent over previous close.

