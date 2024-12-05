Basti (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) Three brothers, including two step-brothers, allegedly killed and burned their mother and sister over a land dispute in a village here, police said on Thursday.

The police recovered their bodies from the house on Wednesday after the victim's elder daughter, Savita and her husband filed a complaint, they said.

"The deceased's second daughter and her son-in-law have accused her son, Kamlesh and two step-sons, Kaushal and Karunakar, of committing the gruesome murder," Superintendent of Police Gopal Krishna Chaudhary said.

"Savita told the police that she had attempted to contact her sister on Thursday morning but received no answer. She then called a neighbour, who reported seeing smoke coming from the house. After informing her maternal uncle, she alerted the police, leading to the discovery of the bodies," the officer added.

Police said that the husband of the deceased who succumbed to cancer had divided his land between his second wife, daughter, and three sons.

"The land allocation which was formalized before his death became the centre of a bitter dispute after the sons learned about it. The dispute is also subjudice in local court and the deceased mother and daughter were scheduled to testify in the case on December 5," the officer added.

Based on the complaint police have lodged an FIR against the accused. The wives of the brothers have also been named in the FIR, the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and efforts are being made to arrest the accused, he added.

