Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend to steal his money, police said on Wednesday.

Ankit and Deepak (30), worked together as PVC false ceiling artisans, officials said.

According to police, Deepak had earned Rs 5 to 6 lakh and Ankit planned the murder to steal the money.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ankur Vihar, Ajay Kumar Singh said on Monday, Deepak visited Ankit's house and went to an upstairs room.

He said the accused and his two associates sitting in the room where they attacked and killed Deepak, Singh said.

An FIR was filed on Tuesday based on the complaint lodged by Deepak's wife Sheetal, following which police launched an investigation and arrested Ankit.

During interrogation he revealed that as soon as Deepak entered the room, the two associates caught him from behind, police said.

Ankit then snatched his mobile phone and demanded the password. He hit Deepak on the back with an iron rod and a spade lying in the room, causing him to collapse, they said.

The three then carried his body downstairs, dug a pit beneath a double bed, buried him, and sprinkled salt to prevent any foul smell, police added.

Later the three withdrew Rs 40,000 from Deepak's account and divided the money among themselves, the officer said.

The accused were arrested and sent to jail. The blood-stained iron rod and spade used in the crime were also recovered, the ACP said.

