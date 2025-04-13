Lucknow, Apr 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel emphasised the pivotal role of youth in shaping a developed India and the need to eradicate dowry from society at an event here on Sunday.

Speaking as chief guest at the closing ceremony of 14th International Children's Film Festival 2025 organised by City Montessori School in Lucknow, she encouraged the children to produce inspirational films that could drive positive social change.

Patel also presented awards for the best films at the festival and expressed her belief that it provided invaluable learning experiences that would positively influence their future, said a statement issued after the event.

Drawing from her experience as a former teacher, Patel emphasised the significance of extracurricular activities in nurturing children's talents, it said, adding that she urged parents and teachers to guide children based on their individual interests and skills.

In an attempt to educate children on the perils of dowry, the Governor shared her experiences during jail visits and highlighted the plight of the children of women imprisoned in dowry cases.

"Sharing her experience of visiting jails, the Governor said most of the women there were imprisoned in dowry cases. She said their young children were also serving jail sentence with them, while these children have not committed any crime," the statement said.

"The Governor said before she visits the district, students of Classes 10 and 12 and college are given a tour of the jail. When these students later meet the Governor, a positive change is seen in their thoughts. They say 'we will neither take nor give dowry, nor will we support those who do'. Interaction with prisoners inspires children not to do things that land them in jail," it said.

Patel also urged the audience to treat their daughters-in-law with respect and to eradicate dowry from society. She emphasised the importance of nurturing good human beings, who can then serve society in various professions. She also called for the inclusion of underprivileged children in mainstream education and the eradication of child labour and begging.

The ceremony was also attended by City Montessori School's founder and director Dr Bharti Gandhi, manager Professor Geeta Gandhi Kingdon, dignitaries from film industry, teachers, principals and students from various schools.

