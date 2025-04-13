Bengaluru, April 13: Are you also awaiting your exam results and eager to take the next step towards higher education? With the announcement of the second PUC and SSLC results just around the corner, many students and parents are eagerly awaiting the outcomes. However, cyber fraudsters are also using this period of anticipation to trap unsuspecting individuals with their new Scholarship Scam. Posing as officials from reputed institutions, these scammers contact unsuspecting victims with promises of fee waivers and financial aid.

While authorities are on alert, several similar cases of scholarship scams have been reported in other states. In the wake of these growing threats, it's crucial to be aware of the latest scholarship scam making the rounds. So, what exactly is this new fraud, and how can you protect yourself from falling victim to it? Let's dive into the details of this scam and understand how to stay safe during this exam season. What Is WhatsApp Image Scam? How To Protect Yourself From Online Fraud That Made Jabalpur Man Lose INR 2 Lakh After Downloading Photo.

What is Scholarship Scam?

A scholarship scam is a fraudulent scheme where scammers, posing as representatives of government or private organisations, deceive students and parents with fake scholarship offers. They typically contact victims through unsolicited phone calls, messages, or emails, claiming to provide financial aid for higher education. The scammers lure victims by offering scholarships or fee waivers and ask for personal details or payment under various pretexts, often through fake links or QR codes. What Is Smishing Scam? Know How You Can Protect Yourself and Take Safety Measures To Avoid SMS Phishing.

Once the victim shares their banking information or makes a payment, their money is stolen, and no scholarship is awarded. These scams have been increasingly targeting students after exam results, exploiting their desire for financial support.

Here’s How To Stay Safe From Scholarship Scam:

Verify the Source: Always confirm scholarship offers directly through official government websites or trusted educational institutions. Avoid relying on unsolicited messages or calls.

Do Not Click Suspicious Links: Never click on links or scan QR codes sent via unknown numbers, WhatsApp forwards, or SMS claiming to offer scholarships.

Avoid Sharing Personal Information: Do not share your bank details, OTPs, Google Pay credentials, Aadhaar, or student ID with unknown callers or on unverified websites.

Check for Red Flags: Be cautious if you're asked to pay a “registration fee” or “processing charge” for a scholarship. Legitimate schemes do not demand upfront payments.

Report Suspicious Activity: If you receive a shady call or message, report it immediately by calling the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 or visiting cybercrime.gov.in.

Use Trusted Apps and Portals: Apply only through verified apps or portals listed by the Ministry of Education or your institution.

Educate Others: Share information about such scams with fellow students and parents to prevent others from falling victim.

As exam season brings excitement and anxiety, it also opens the door for cybercriminals to exploit unsuspecting students and parents. Staying vigilant and informed can help prevent financial and emotional loss. Always verify, never share sensitive data, and report any suspicious activity immediately.

