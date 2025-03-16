Moradabad, Mar 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday reviewed the status of construction of the Guru Jambheshwar University, Moradabad, and sought coordination between the university authorities and the local administration for better monitoring.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Sachin Maheshwari briefed the governor on the construction status, according to an official statement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had laid the foundation of the university last year.

Patel directed officials to ensure that students faced no difficulties.

She instructed the executing agency to follow a structured plan and directed the officials to make certain that construction materials were not misused.

To enhance transparency, Patel suggested developing a mobile app for real-time updates on the progress.

She ordered that construction begin simultaneously across all university blocks.

Patel directed the officials to appoint an engineer to oversee quality control and progress and asked Deputy Inspector General of Police Muniraj to monitor the construction of a police booth in the campus and conduct regular site inspections.

The executing agency was asked to plant trees alongside the boundary wall.

The governor also inquired about the capacity of the hostels being built on campus and directed the vice-chancellor to draft a systematic plan outlining faculty requirements.

Emphasising strict adherence to appointment regulations, Patel urged that no leniency be shown in recruitment.

The discussions also covered the university's logo, motto and University Grants Commission (UGC) listing, with the governor instructing the officials to effectively implement the necessary actions.

She stressed that the construction work must be completed within the stipulated timeline without compromising quality and directed the vice-chancellor to conduct regular reviews.

