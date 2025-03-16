Mumbai, March 16: Looking for the latest news headlines for your school assembly? Stay informed with the most important updates for March 17, covering national, international, business, sports, and entertainment news. LatestLY brings you key highlights to make your presentation engaging and impactful. Take note of these headlines and deliver them with confidence!

National News Headlines

58-Foot Statue of Potti Sriramulu To Be Installed in Amaravati

Heatwave: Orange Alert for Five Telangana Districts

Ramakanta Rath Dies: Renowned Odia Poet Passes Away at His Residence in Bhubaneswar.

India To Co-Chair Key International Counter-Terrorism Meet for First Time

International News Headlines

Pakistan’s Ruling Coalition Party Rejects Govt’s Canal Construction Plan on Indus River

Festival of Colours Celebrated in Sydney in Presence of Mahant Swami Maharaj and Australian PM

Largest Satellite Constellation Built by Israeli Students Launched Into Space

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore To Return After 9 Months on ISS, SAC Director Nilesh M Desai Explains Process of NASA Astronauts’ Journey Back to Earth (Watch Video)

Business News Headlines

Adani Green Energy Committed to Achieving Net Water Positivity by FY2025-26

Ola Electric’s Vendor Moves NCLT Over Unpaid Dues, Seeks Insolvency Action

India’s Forex Reserves See Sharpest Rise in 2 Years

Bill Gates Praises India’s Growing Impact on Global Health and Agriculture Ahead of 3rd Visit, Plans To Meet With Government Officials, Scientists and Philanthropists

Entertainment News Headlines

Hina Khan Performs Umrah During Ramadan

Parmish Verma Talks About Racism in ‘Kanneda:’ You Can’t Understand It Until You’ve Lived It

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's Dog Zinna Likely Died of Dehydration and Starvation, Says Report

AR Rahman Health Update: Music Director and Oscar Winner was Admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai Due to Chest Pain

Sports News Headlines

La Liga Prez Javier Tebas Fires Back at Carlo Ancelotti’s 72-Hour Warning

Special Olympics World Winter Games: India End Campaign With 33 Medals

Avani Shoots 65 To Finish Tied-13th in Australia

Mumbai Indians Announce Ryan Rickelton's Arrival at Pre-Season Camp For IPL 2025 With An Unique Twist of WWE 2K25 Featuring Star Wrestler Cody Rhodes (Watch Video)

