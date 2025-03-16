Mumbai, March 16: Looking for the latest news headlines for your school assembly? Stay informed with the most important updates for March 17, covering national, international, business, sports, and entertainment news. LatestLY brings you key highlights to make your presentation engaging and impactful. Take note of these headlines and deliver them with confidence!
National News Headlines
- 58-Foot Statue of Potti Sriramulu To Be Installed in Amaravati
- Heatwave: Orange Alert for Five Telangana Districts
- Ramakanta Rath Dies: Renowned Odia Poet Passes Away at His Residence in Bhubaneswar.
- India To Co-Chair Key International Counter-Terrorism Meet for First Time
International News Headlines
- Pakistan’s Ruling Coalition Party Rejects Govt’s Canal Construction Plan on Indus River
- Festival of Colours Celebrated in Sydney in Presence of Mahant Swami Maharaj and Australian PM
- Largest Satellite Constellation Built by Israeli Students Launched Into Space
- Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore To Return After 9 Months on ISS, SAC Director Nilesh M Desai Explains Process of NASA Astronauts’ Journey Back to Earth (Watch Video)
Business News Headlines
- Adani Green Energy Committed to Achieving Net Water Positivity by FY2025-26
- Ola Electric’s Vendor Moves NCLT Over Unpaid Dues, Seeks Insolvency Action
- India’s Forex Reserves See Sharpest Rise in 2 Years
- Bill Gates Praises India’s Growing Impact on Global Health and Agriculture Ahead of 3rd Visit, Plans To Meet With Government Officials, Scientists and Philanthropists
Entertainment News Headlines
- Hina Khan Performs Umrah During Ramadan
- Parmish Verma Talks About Racism in ‘Kanneda:’ You Can’t Understand It Until You’ve Lived It
- Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's Dog Zinna Likely Died of Dehydration and Starvation, Says Report
- AR Rahman Health Update: Music Director and Oscar Winner was Admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai Due to Chest Pain
Sports News Headlines
- La Liga Prez Javier Tebas Fires Back at Carlo Ancelotti’s 72-Hour Warning
- Special Olympics World Winter Games: India End Campaign With 33 Medals
- Avani Shoots 65 To Finish Tied-13th in Australia
- Mumbai Indians Announce Ryan Rickelton's Arrival at Pre-Season Camp For IPL 2025 With An Unique Twist of WWE 2K25 Featuring Star Wrestler Cody Rhodes (Watch Video)
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2025 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).