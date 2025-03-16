Dispur, March 16: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) of Assam will release the admit card for the written exam of police constable and other posts tomorrow, March 17. Candidates who will be appearing for the Assam Police Recruitment Exam 2025 can download the hall tickets by visiting the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in. The admit cards are expected to be available from 11 AM onwards.

The written examination for the Assam police constable and other posts will begin on Sunday, March 23. Candidates can download the Assam Police Constable admit cards using their application numbers, names and dates of birth. It must be noted that SLPRB said that candidates will have to produce a hard copy of the admit card, a government-issued photo identity card, including Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, Voter ID card, to appear for the written examination. AP EAPCET Exam 2025: Registration for Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test Examination Begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Know Steps To Apply.

SLPRB has also asked candidates to follow all the instructions mentioned on the admit card. "Candidates will have to appear for their written test at the center mentioned in their admit cards and request for changing of Center for the Examination will not be considered," SLPRB stated. Through the recruitment drive, the Assam police is looking to fill various vacancies. These include 1,645 vacancies of Constable (UB) in Assam Police, 2,300 vacancies Constable (AB) in Assam Police, 1 vacancy of Constable (UB) in APRO. UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025 Out: Rajasthan University Releases Hall Ticket for UG Exams, Know Steps To Download at uniraj.ac.in.

Additionally, there are 144 vacancies for Constable (UB) (backlog for Hills Tribe), 1 vacancy for Constable (AB) (backlog for Hills Tribe), 58 vacancies for boatman, 204 vacancies for Constable of Police (Communication), 269 vacancies for Constable (grade 3) under DGCD and CGHG, Assam among others. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of the State Level Police Recruitment Board.

