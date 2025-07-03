Lucknow, Jul 3 (PTI) The third edition of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS-2025) will be held from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida.

Positioning Uttar Pradesh as a rising 'Expressway State' and an emerging manufacturing powerhouse, the event will highlight the state's rapid infrastructural and industrial development, especially key projects, like the UP Defense Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) and Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters (IMLC), spearheaded by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), according to a statement.

UPITS-2025 will serve as a dynamic platform to promote these ambitious initiatives and attract domestic and global investors.

Designed around the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh', the exhibition will feature technologically advanced and aesthetically impressive stalls, highlighting the state's transition into a global hub for infrastructure and manufacturing.

The event is expected to draw over 50,000 trade representatives, industry leaders, and policymakers from India and abroad.

UPEIDA will present a 500 sq metre integrated digital pavilion showcasing the state's landmark achievements in expressway development, defence manufacturing, and logistics infrastructure, the statement said.

UPITS-2025 is likely to open new doors for industrial investment in expressway-linked manufacturing and logistics ecosystems.

