Amethi (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) A man in an inebriated state in a village here allegedly beat his wife to death after a quarrel, police said on Tuesday.

The husband, Rajkumar, has been detained and is being questioned, they said.

According to the police, both Rajkumar and Premlata were drunk and they were quarrelling on Monday night.

Rajkumar then allegedly beat Premlata with sticks, giving her serious injuries. The family took her to the community health centre in Shukul Bazar, where she was declared dead by the doctors.

SHO of Shukul Bazar police station Abhinesh Kumar said the body of the wife, Premlata, has been sent for post-mortem examination.

